Bakers Whip Up Desserts for a Seat at Buddy Valastro's Table in 'Bake You Rich'

One of the biggest names in cake is giving four bakers the chance to become a household name.

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro turned his family-owned bakery into an international empire, and now he's giving bakers the chance to partner with him and have their signature dessert dish available to every home in the country. This opportunity goes to the winning pastry chef of Food Network’s Bake You Rich which premieres Sunday, April 14.

The series kicks off with four bakers whipping up delectable and innovative treats in three rounds of challenges that will test their baking and business skills to prove that their treats will rise to the top.

The entrepreneurial bakers battle it out by creating a signature dessert that also impresses aesthetically, or else they are eliminated by a panel of rotating judges, including Chad Durkin, Erin McGinn, Vincent Tubito, and Buddy’s wife Lisa Valastro.

Finally, in the last round, the remaining two must mass produce their item using professional machinery at Carlo’s Bakery. The winning treat will be available to order on Carlo’s Bakery website immediately following the episode.

Will the challenges be as easy as pie, or will the bakers crumble as they face difficult obstacles like machine meltdowns, mass production portion control, and last-minute recipe changes? Only one baker will have their dreams come true by the Cake Boss.

Bake You Rich, Premiere, Sunday, April 14, 10/9c, Food Network