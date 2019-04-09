'Tales of the City': Watch the First Teaser for the Neflix Sequel Series (VIDEO)

Tales of the City is back!

For those too young to recall, between 1978 and 1982, Armistead Maupin published a trilogy of novels about a group of young people — gay and straight — mostly living together at an apartment complex at 28 Barbary Lane in San Francisco. He later wrote six more books based on the characters.

PBS then aired a Tales miniseries in 1993 and Showtime ran two more installments in 1998 and 2001.

On June 7, Netflix will launch a sequel miniseries, featuring several of the original stars, most predominately Olympia Dukakis as landlady Anna Madrigal and Laura Linney as Mary Ann Singleton. Now long-divorced from Brian (Paul Gross, also returning) a middle-aged Mary Ann returns to the city after a successful career to be reunited with her ex and daughter Shawna (played by The Umbrella Academy's Ellen Page).

The new characters also include Ben (Chicago Fire’s Charlie Barnett) the much younger boyfriend of Michael “Mouse” Tolliver (Murray Bartlett), Margot Park (May Hong) Zosia Mamet (Claire Duncan). Molly Ringwald also appears.

Here’s a trailer of what’s to come in the funny, heart-warming and heartbreaking world of Barbary Lane.

Tales of the City, Series Premiere, Friday, June 7, Netflix