Bethany Joy Lenz & Andrew Walker Star in Hallmark's 'Bottled with Love'

The premiere of Bottled with Love on April 13 coincides with Hallmark Channel’s annual Spring Fever programming event.

Abbey Lawrence (Bethany Joy Lenz) is a reserved, career-focused executive from Boston. In a moment of impulsiveness, she decides to pour out her feelings in an anonymous letter and admit her desire to find love. She then seals it in a bottle and tosses it into Boston Harbor.

Months later, the bottle washes ashore in Maine and is discovered by Nick Everson (Andrew Walker), son of the CEO of Everett Valley Farms – the company where Abbey works and is about to secure the biggest deal of her career.

When Nick is called home to help with his father’s company, he discovers the letter in his luggage and decides to contact the mystery woman with the only information he has — an email.

Without knowing each other’s identity, Abbey and Nick begin an online relationship that turns into a budding romance. At the same time, they are forced to work together on a project on which they are clearly not getting along.

While Abbey has no idea who her online beau is, Nick discovers Abbey is the woman on the other end of his online advances and when he tries to bring the two worlds together, it does not go as planned. Undeterred, Nick makes a bold move to hopefully win Abbey’s heart once and for all.

Bottled with Love, Premiere, Saturday, April 13, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel