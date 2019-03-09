2019 NTT IndyCar Series Schedule on NBC Sports

The IndyCar Series has a new title sponsor in NTT as it opens its 2019 season in Florida at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 10.

Sébastien Bourdais is the two-time defending race champion at St. Petersburg, while Scott Dixon is coming off his fifth career IndyCar season championship.

The St. Petersburg Grand Prix is the first of 17 races to air on NBC and NBCSN during the 2019 IndyCar season. All races will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports will air the Indianapolis 500 for the first time, taking over for longtime broadcaster ABC. The 103rd Indy 500, set for Sunday, May 26, will be the first ever on NBC. NBC will also air the new season finale event September 22 at California's WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

NTT IndyCar Series 2019 Schedule on NBC and NBCSN

All Times Eastern. Schedule Subject to Change.

Sunday, March 10

Streets of St. Petersburg, NBCSN, 1pm

Sunday, March 24

Circuit of the Americas, NBCSN, 1pm

Sunday, April 7

Barber Motorsports Park, NBCSN, 4pm

Sunday, April 14

Streets of Long Beach, NBCSN, 4pm

Saturday, May 11

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, 3pm

Sunday, May 26

The 103rd Indianapolis 500, NBC, 11am

Saturday, June 1

Raceway at Belle Isle/Detroit – Race 1, NBC, 3pm

Sunday, June 2

Raceway at Belle Isle/Detroit – Race 2, NBC, 3pm

Saturday, June 8

Texas Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 8pm

Sunday, June 23

Road America, NBC, 12pm

Sunday, July 14

Streets of Toronto, NBCSN, 3pm

Saturday, July 20

Iowa Speedway, NBCSN, 7pm

Sunday, July 28

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, NBC, 3pm

Sunday, August 18

Pocono Raceway, NBCSN, 2pm

Saturday, August 24

Gateway Motorsports Park, NBCSN, 8pm

Sunday, September 1

Portland International Raceway, NBC, 3pm

Sunday, September 22

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, NBC, 2:30pm