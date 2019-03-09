2019 NTT IndyCar Series Schedule on NBC Sports
The IndyCar Series has a new title sponsor in NTT as it opens its 2019 season in Florida at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 10.
Sébastien Bourdais is the two-time defending race champion at St. Petersburg, while Scott Dixon is coming off his fifth career IndyCar season championship.
The St. Petersburg Grand Prix is the first of 17 races to air on NBC and NBCSN during the 2019 IndyCar season. All races will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
NBC Sports will air the Indianapolis 500 for the first time, taking over for longtime broadcaster ABC. The 103rd Indy 500, set for Sunday, May 26, will be the first ever on NBC. NBC will also air the new season finale event September 22 at California's WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
NTT IndyCar Series 2019 Schedule on NBC and NBCSN
All Times Eastern. Schedule Subject to Change.
Sunday, March 10
Streets of St. Petersburg, NBCSN, 1pm
Sunday, March 24
Circuit of the Americas, NBCSN, 1pm
Sunday, April 7
Barber Motorsports Park, NBCSN, 4pm
Sunday, April 14
Streets of Long Beach, NBCSN, 4pm
Saturday, May 11
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, 3pm
Sunday, May 26
The 103rd Indianapolis 500, NBC, 11am
Saturday, June 1
Raceway at Belle Isle/Detroit – Race 1, NBC, 3pm
Sunday, June 2
Raceway at Belle Isle/Detroit – Race 2, NBC, 3pm
Saturday, June 8
Texas Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 8pm
Sunday, June 23
Road America, NBC, 12pm
Sunday, July 14
Streets of Toronto, NBCSN, 3pm
Saturday, July 20
Iowa Speedway, NBCSN, 7pm
Sunday, July 28
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, NBC, 3pm
Sunday, August 18
Pocono Raceway, NBCSN, 2pm
Saturday, August 24
Gateway Motorsports Park, NBCSN, 8pm
Sunday, September 1
Portland International Raceway, NBC, 3pm
Sunday, September 22
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, NBC, 2:30pm