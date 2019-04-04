Everything You Need to Know Heading Into 'WrestleMania' 35

The Super Bowl of sports entertainment is on the horizon as WWE presents WrestleMania 35 from a packed MetLife Stadium April 7. Fans from around the world have already begun to converge across the New York-New Jersey area for the festivities.

Of course, the grand spectacle is the highlight of the week, there is much to do in the days leading up to Sunday. Superstars are doing a ton of media appearances, from Ronda Rousey on Today to personalities visiting Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

They can also be seen at New York Yankees batting practice, visiting sick kids in hospitals, hosting BE A Star anti-bullying rallies, participating in charitable efforts, attending the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the lighting of the Empire State Building in red-and-gold WrestleMania colors.

Then there is the ultimate WWE fan convention Axxess, which will feature autograph signings and photo opportunities. Live matches featuring performers from all the brands will compete over the five days of sessions in “Worlds Collide.”

The bar is usually set before WrestleMania on Friday at 7/6c on April 5 with NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn at the Barclays Center. The event, streaming live on WWE Network, is headlined by Johnny Gargano versus Adam Cole in a two-out-of-three falls match for the vacant NXT championship. The stacked card includes a women’s title match with Shayna Baszler defending against Bianca Belair, Io Shirai and Kairi Sane.

The legends then take center stage for the 2019 Hall of Fame in the same venue Saturday, streaming live on WWE Network. The red carpet gets underway at 6/5c with host Maria Menounos. This year’s class is made up of D-Generation X, Torrie Wilson, Brutus Beefcake, the Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and the late Jim Neidhart), Harlem Heat and the Honky Tonk Man. The Warrior Award will be presented to longtime WWE employee Sue Atchison, whose been instrumental in spearheading community outreach effort for much of her 30-year-career in the company.

Then the stage is set Sunday for WrestleMania 35 with a whopping 15 matches scheduled. Getting things started at 5/4c is the Kickoff Show streaming on WWE Network and social media platforms. The second hour of the program also airs on USA Network. Underdog stories are prevalent at this year’s event.

The main event is headlined by Ronda Rousey versus Becky Lynch versus Charlotte Flair in a winner take all for the Raw and SmackDown Live women’s championships. Legendary rocker Joan Jett is expected to play Rousey down to the ring. It’s the first time in WWE history women have headlined a WrestleMania. Lynch has been battling her way into the slot right from the start of the year after winning the 2019 Royal Rumble and Vince McMahon attempting to take the opportunity away on TV.

Elsewhere, Kofi Kingston is competing in his first-ever WWE championship match against Daniel Bryan. #KofiMania has been running strong ever since the popular New Day member turned heads with his impressive showing in gauntlet and Elimination Chamber matches, replacing an injured Ali. On the Raw side 2019 Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins looks to slay the beast once and for all in his Universal championship collision with Brock Lesnar.

Other top bouts on the card include Batista taking a break from Hollywood to face mentor Triple H, who is putting his career on the line. Roman Reigns returning after a recent battle with leukemia against the dominating Drew McIntyre. Finn Bálor is bringing back the Demon in his efforts to reclaim the Intercontinental title. AJ Styles and Randy Orton cap off their war of words on SmackDown Live in a potential show-stealer. Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio are supposed to compete for the United States title, but an injury days before on Raw could change that.

Kurt Angle is having the last match of his WWE Hall of Fame career against rival Baron Corbin. The Miz seeks revenge against Shane McMahon for all he has done to him and his family. Beth Phoenix is coming out of retirement to team with good friend Natalya as they look to secure the women’s tag team championship from Bayley and Sasha Banks. Rounding out the field is Tamina and Nia Jax and the Iiconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce).

The Andre the Giant Memorial is going to have an eclectic mix of WWE superstars like Braun Strowman, as well as WrestleMania guest correspondents from SNL Michael Che and Colin Jost. Look for a surprise or two in the Women’s Battle Royal. Buddy Murphy puts the cruiserweight gold on the line against Tony Nese. The Usos put their titles on the line against Ricochet and Aleister Black, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev and The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro).

Elias has been teased to perform. Alexa Bliss was tasked to be the host of WrestleMania. Singing America the Beautiful is gospel singer Yolanda Adams.

WrestleMania 35, Sunday, April 7, 7/6c Live, WWE Network & Pay-Per-View