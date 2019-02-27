5 Potential Opponents for Returning WWE Superstar Roman Reigns at 'WrestleMania'

Roman Reigns made his triumphant return to WWE and Monday Night Raw by telling the audience on February 25 that his leukemia is in remission. The feel-good moment comes after the popular superstar had to step away from the ring after going public with his cancer fight. “The Big Dog” also announced he felt ready to return to the pro-wrestling grind.

With the road to WrestleMania in full swing, the card is slowly starting to piece together. And having Reigns back means there is the potential for another marquee showdown at WWE’s biggest Pay-Per-View of the year.

As the former multi-time champion gets into the thick of things, here are five potential adversaries who could be on the opposite side of the squared circle when we get to the big event on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been on a rampage in his second stint with WWE and the main roster. The “Scottish Psychopath” is also reaching the upper echelon of Raw thanks to some serious standout performances including a decisive win over WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. His momentum makes him a viable opponent for Reigns: Someone who can have a competitive match, but also gain the fans ire. He really makes the most sense considering he has been regularly tussling with The Shield’s other members, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. When it comes to Reigns, WWE is most likely going to stick with a solid heel, and McIntyre fits the mold well.

Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose has certainly seen ups and downs on his WWE ride. Ever since returning from injury, it appeared the “Lunatic Fringe” never really found a consistent direction. This fact didn’t pad the shock fans felt after WWE confirmed Ambrose was on his way out shortly after WrestleMania.

Given all The Shield brothers have been through, what a better way to end their journey together (at least for now) on a high note than a match at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. The story of Seth Rollins and Ambrose has many chapters, but there haven’t been much explored between Reigns and Ambrose. WWE can also revisit Ambrose’s words and dastardly actions the evening Reigns revealed his leukemia diagnosis on Raw.

Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan was a dominant figure on NXT who was teased as coming to the main roster for months. Unfortunately, the imposing competitor’s big debut hasn’t happened yet for different reasons, depending on who you talk to or what you read.

There was speculation Sullivan would be in line for a massive push leading up to a match against John Cena at WrestleMania. With things up in the air at this point, if Sullivan is available a change of course might be a way to go. Fans would certainly cheer on Reigns in an uphill battle facing a monster like Sullivan. A win in this scenario can effectively get Reigns back on track to building momentum. Sullivan would also get the rub of wrestling a top tier superstar on a worldwide stage.

Brock Lesnar

Yes, we’ve seen Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns so many times before. However, the medical diagnosis forced Reigns to relinquish the Universal championship before he left to fight the disease. The built-in storyline is the former title holder looking to regain what he lost.

Rollins is primed to challenge Lesnar, but it’s not unheard of for the champ to defend twice in one night. Lesnar could defeat Rollins early in the PPV, but then fall to Reigns later in the evening. Therefore, it keeps Lesnar looking strong, even in defeat. Or what if Rollins selflessly passed on his WrestleMania title shot won at the Royal Rumble so Reigns gets his chance? Possibilities are endless. This option is not too likely, but stranger things have happened.

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley has been aligned with other heels beating up a number of Raw talents over the months. The physical powerhouse already had run-ins with Reigns, but never on the level of a WrestleMania, which could take it to another level. The two have proven they can work well against one another with Lashley being a perfect choice if WWE were looking for someone who checks the boxes as a candidate to face Reigns.

