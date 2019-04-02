Worth Watching: A Potential 'FBI' Spinoff, 'This Is Us' Finale, 'Last O.G.' Returns, Kevin Hart on Netflix

A selective critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

FBI (9/8c, CBS): That didn't take long. In almost record time, even for a Dick Wolf series, the freshman hit CBS drama introduces a potential Most Wanted spinoff in an episode that acts as what's known as a "backdoor pilot." The FBI regulars team up with the agency's Fugitives Department to track a suspect on America's top 10 most-wanted list. The new crew includes Julian McMahon (Nip/Tuck), Alana De La Garza (Law & Order, CSI: Miami), Kellan Lutz (Twilight), Keisha Castle-Hughes (Game of Thrones), Nathaniel Arcand and Roxy Sternberg. Don't be surprised to see them back in action in the fall (or next midseason).

This Is Us (9/8c, NBC): Four-hanky alert: The emotional family drama closes out its third season in the aftermath of domestic trauma for Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kalechi Watson) and medical trauma for Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) with their premature infant — and you have to wonder what family matters will bedevil Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Zoe (Melanie Liburd) while they look after Tess (Eris Baker) and Annie (Faithe Herman). As for Rebecca (Mandy Moore): looks like we'll witness another turning point in her turbulent flashback life.

The Last O.G. (10:30/9:30C, TBS): Regrets? Tray (Tracy Morgan) has a few. And as the second season of this unexpectedly empathetic comedy gets underway, the ex-con dad realizes how much of his kids' lives he missed while in prison. He asks ex-wife Shay (a marvelously restrained Tiffany Haddish) to retrieve her birth video, a search that conjures poignant memories of Shay's struggle as a single mom of twins. While this couple isn't headed for reconciliation, there's healing to be had in this reliving of painful personal history. Well worth watching.

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (streaming on Netflix): He didn't get to host the Oscars this year, but Kevin Hart can still pack them in at the movie theaters — and on the stand-up stage. In his first original comedy special for Netflix, Hart wows a sold-out crowd of 15,000 at London's O2 Arena. Friends and family are fair game, but his favorite subject is his own irresponsible self.

Inside Tuesday TV: In the season finale of Freeform's Good Trouble (8/7c), Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors appears as herself, when activist Malika (Zuri Adele) organizes a protest rally as the Jamal Thompson trial begins… Social awareness in the #MeToo era also factors into BET's Boomerang (10/9c). In an episode co-written by Emmy-winner Lena Waithe (Master of None, The Chi) Simone (Tetona Jackson) deals with the fallout of damaging allegations against her father Marcus (the character Eddie Murphy played in the original film) leading to the closing of The Graham Agency… A story of social injustice unfolds in PBS's rebroadcast of The Central Park Five (9/8c, check local listings at pbs.org), from Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon. The film relives the wrongful conviction of five black and Latino teenagers from Harlem, accused of raping a white woman in Central Park in 1989. (They were exonerated in 2002 after the actual rapist confessed.)