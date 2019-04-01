How Is 'The Walking Dead' Preparing for Danai Gurira's Exit?

The Walking Dead is coming back for its 10th season this fall, but the AMC show is going to face some big changes.

For one, cast member Danai Gurira is set to leave the show for good. Showrunner Angela Kang recently opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about what they have planned for her character’s departure in the upcoming season.

"We love Danai. We're so happy for her and the incredible moment in her life and her career that she's having, both in terms of writing and acting. We're hoping to treat fans to a lot of very cool, meaty stories for Michonne,” Kang shared.

“We have seen her character go through an evolution this year. We want to continue having her reflect on the ways to handle leadership in this world. What legacy is she going to leave behind for the other leaders and for her family?”

Despite the fact Gurira is leaving, the writers are excited to continue to evolve the character of Michonne, especially since fans have such a special connection to her.

“Michonne started off as such an isolated individual. She's become someone who has had a giant impact on the other people in the Walking Dead story. That's a story we're continuing to build as we speak,” Kang explained.

“I'm thrilled we get to continue to work with Danai next year, because she's been an amazing part of the show, and such a rock for our group."

The Black Panther star’s departure from the show was announced back in February 2019.

Other fan favorites, including Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohen, have previously left the show as well.

