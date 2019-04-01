'Legends of Tomorrow' Steps Into the Ring for the Midseason Premiere (VIDEO)

Ladies and gentleman, we give you GLOW... the Glorious Legends of Wrestling!

As you've likely heard all over the internet, the wildest, funniest and most comic-bookiest superhero show on TV is finally back to resume its fourth season and of course, DC's Legends of Tomorrow is going to the mats.

In tonight's long-overdue but worth-the-wait midseason premiere, our Legends crew (which has so wisely added Matt Ryan's Constantine to the mix) time-jumps to the early 1960s Mexican wrestling scene.

And let's face it, the only thing crazier than a resurrected Canary (Caity Lotz), a man in a suit that shrinks him to the size of The Atom (Brandon Routh), and the fact that nobody ever mentions the Hawk couple from Season 1, is a world where giant men in glittery masks tear each other new ones.

Check out an exclusive clip from the hour below.

What leads Sara and Constantine to the Lucha Libre era is an error on the part of Mona (Roman Young), who has allowed one of their fugitives to go free. Or so they think. Turns out, there is someone else behind the break-out and that will reportedly lead the show to flesh out a much darker villain than Hank Heywood (Tom Wilson) and his men in black going forward.

Let us know what you think of Legends overall in the comments below. Because we may need backup when it comes time to convincing The CW to renew this champ!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Mondays, 8/7c, The CW