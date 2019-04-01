'The Resident' Sneak Peek: A Chilling Case Crashes Into Chastain Memorial (VIDEO)

It's never a dull moment for the docs at Chastain Memorial! And when a blizzard strikes in April 1's The Resident episode, "Snowed In," expect some chilling cases.

It all begins with a crash, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look. As with any hospital during inclement weather, the staff gears up for a long night, knowing they'll be the only ones able to help until the blizzard subsides.

Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood) takes the lead as he announces to his staff, "As you know, the blizzard is getting worse by the hour. We already are working with a skeleton staff, because conditions are so hazardous we expect the next shift is gonna have trouble getting here. So, no matter what your specialty just help where you're needed."

And just as Bell mentions the possibility of storm-related injury, a car horn grabs everyone's attention. Bell, Dr. Voss (Jane Leeves), Feldman (Tasso Feldman) and more go running to the emergency entrance.

What happens next will shock you — a car crashes right into one of the hospital's parked ambulances! And when the docs open the door, they discover two kids behind the wheel!

