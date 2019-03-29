'American Idol' Sneak Peek: Is There Trouble in a Hawaiian Paradise? (VIDEO)

American Idol is going somewhere it's never gone before — Hawaii. And the competition is heating up in the tropical locale as the Top 40 prepare to fight their way into the Top 20.

TV Insider has your exclusive first look at Sunday night's episode, which will see a little competition form between contestants Madison VanDenburg and Myra Tran. As with most hopefuls, the competition is anything but malicious, as the girls will try to perform as well as the other.

"I think she's a competition," VanDenburg says casually.

"They're like, 'Myra's really good, we're nervous.'" Bobby Bones tells Myra about what he's been hearing from other contestants. But those words don't boost her confidence as she bows her head shyly.

Will it be a fight to the Top 20, or will these two talented ladies both make it through? Tune in to find out, but until then, check out the clip below.

