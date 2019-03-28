'Jane the Virgin' Boss Breaks Down the Twist Behind Michael's Return in the Premiere

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Jane the Virgin Season 6 premiere.]

Jane the Virgin returned for its fifth and final season on Wednesday, March 27, and it shared another major twist with fans.

Though Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) husband Michael (Brett Dier) seemingly passed away back in Season 3, it was revealed during last season's finale that he’s actually alive! And, to make things even more complicated in the Season 6 premiere, we learned that Michael also has amnesia, so he doesn’t remember much.

Apparently, Michael now goes by "Jason," has a very different personality, and is speaking with an accent. But it really was Michael, as Rafael (Justin Baldoni) confirmed his identity via DNA test. Raf also found out from Rose (Bridget Regan) that she faked Michael’s death by slowing his heart rate with a toxin and giving him electroshock therapy to erase his memory.

While some fans are excited to see him back — even though the Michael we all knew and loved seems to be gone — others are upset it’ll affect the relationship between Jane and Rafael, even though she did choose her baby daddy in the final moments.

Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman opened up to TVLine about the shocking twist and how it’ll impact the rest of the season.

"I know that not everyone's going to be happy. I think the majority of people want Jane to be happy. That's the overriding [sentiment]. But everybody has got strong opinions, and that's great,” she shared.

5 Theories for How Michael Is Still Alive on 'Jane the Virgin' After playing dead for three years, the character returned to the series in the Season 4 finale.

"That means that they're engaged and they care, and they're on the journey with her. I don't expect to please everyone, but I do hope that they can understand the choices that she makes and can understand why it's right for her in this moment.”

She continued, "To me, my job is to make the audience understand her and her journey and her choices. You might not always agree, but to understand where [she's] coming from."

But, don’t forget to prepare yourselves, Jane the Virgin fans — some people are about to bite the dust.

"There are deaths. It's a telenova. People are going to have to die,” Urman dished.

"I really just want to give a sense of closure. I want the audience to feel like they've been told a story, because that's always been so essential to the DNA of Jane."

Jane the Virgin, Wednesdays, 9/8c, The CW