Forest Whitaker Is the 'Godfather of Harlem' in First Teaser for the New EPIX Drama (VIDEO)

EPIX has released an initial teaser for its upcoming historical-based original drama series Godfather of Harlem, which stars Oscar winner Forest Whitaker and is coming to the premium service this fall.

Godfather of Harlem is inspired by the story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from 10 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control.

During the brutal battle, Bumpy forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X (Nigel Thatch) – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart.

Check out Godfather of Harlem's 30-second first tease here:

EPIX is describing the 10-episode Godfather of Harlem as "a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history."

Along with Whitaker and Thatch, the series stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Giancarlo Esposito, Paul Sorvino, Nigel Thatch and Ilfenesh Hadera. It is written by Narcos co-creator Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein.

Godfather of Harlem, Premieres Fall 2019, EPIX