Everything We Know About the Final Season of 'Elementary'

We're now in 2019, which means that the final season of Elementary is finally within reach.

The CBS series, which debuted in 2012, was ordered for a seventh and final season on the network late last year, giving its avid fan base plenty of time to get used to the idea of it ending. Now, as we get closer to Season 7, there are more than a few questions viewers will want answered.

Below, we offer some possible answers based on what we know so far.

Who's returning?

Well, you can't have Elementary without its two leads, Joan Watson (Lucy Liu) and Sherlock Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller), and based on the Season 6 finale in [Spoiler] London, it would seem that the final episodes will focus on their time there. Miller even posted a photo to Instagram back in December when the Season 7 announcement was made, captioning the image of him and Liu, "7 seasons. 154 episodes. So proud to have been a part of this family. Thank you."

Of course, don't count Captain Thomas Gregson (Aidan Quinn) or Detective Marcus Bell (Jon Michael Hill) out either. Sure, the action may be going on across the pond for now, but that doesn't mean that the story won't travel back home. Showrunner Robert Doherty told Deadline, "We really wanted to go back to New York and Gregson and Bell, and we found what we felt was a satisfying way to bring them back."

Ultimately, fans will have to stay tuned to see who else returns, but for now, they can take comfort in knowing the core four will be back.

What's next for the characters?

After Gregson's daughter Hannah (Liza J. Bennett) murdered serial killer Michael (Desmond Harrington) in the Season 6 finale, the paths of Watson and Holmes were shifted immensely. Due to a recording of Michael uttering Watson's name as he died, it was believed that she was the killer. To protect her, Holmes lied and claimed he killed Michael before quickly leaving for London where he couldn't be jailed for the crime.

This let Hannah off the hook, and Gregson — who would've been an accessory to murder — off the hook. It also removed Watson from any suspicion. But instead of letting Holmes just leave, we saw in the final moments that Watson actually moved to London to be with him and work cases there.

So with that, fans are likely to see Holmes and Watson taking on cases in England in Season 7. But according to showrunner Rob Doherty there will be a twist when the show returns. Doherty told TV Line in September 2018, "When we come back in the seventh season, a year will have passed." Time jump alert!

When will Season 7 air?

No official release date has been announced at this time, and a solid prediction is hard to make as prior seasons have premiered at varying times of the year. However, it'll likely come down to two 2019 options: late spring (as with Season 6) or mid-fall (as with the previous five seasons).

How long will the season be?

According to Variety, Season 7 has already been filmed and will include 13 episodes — a reduced order from its usual 21 to 24 episodes.

Elementary, Season 7 Premiere, Coming Soon, CBS