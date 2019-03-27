Red, Hot & 'Riverdale': Will Cheryl Blossom Fall Prey to Edgar Evernever? (VIDEO)

Let's face it, if you're gonna be lured into a cult, Riverdale's The Farm ain't a bad one to wind up in. After all, it's not like that crazy group from Wild Wild Country —they love themselves some moody candles and the sect's leader Edgar Evernever is hella sexy. And probably super dangerous, but hey, you take the good and bad, right?

After his brief introduction at the end of the March 20 episode, it seems we're set to learn more about the charismatic guru played by Chad Michael Murray this week when Betty (Lili Reinhart) recruits Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) to go undercover at the compound.

In this exclusive clip from the hour, entitled "The Raid," La Blossom wears a bugged broach for her "interview" at the hands of Evelyn Evernever (Zoe De Grand Maison) while Betty listens in on their interaction. But before you can say "Scientology Audit," in comes Edgar looking all sorts of seductive and sinister.

Will the ginger half of #Choni be able to evade his appeal? Or will she wind up under his sway like Alice and Polly? Please, we're talking about Cheryl here. You know she's gonna give this guy a run for his creepy, Manson-wannabe money. And she'll look beyond perfect doing so.

