Elisabeth Hasselbeck Talks Rosie O'Donnell's 'Disturbing' Crush Confession on 'The View' (VIDEO)

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is speaking out about her former The View co-host Rosie O’Donnell's apparent crush during their shared time on the daytime show in 2007.

O'Donnell revealed that a crush in the new book, The Explosive Inside Story of The View. Hasselbeck responded to the story on Fox & Friends and, fittingly, on The View on Tuesday, March 26.

“I’d like to be able to say that I didn’t, but I read that. I’ll be very honest: I read it and I immediately started praying,” the 41-year-old said on Fox & Friends.

“And I pray now the Holy Spirit gives me the words to articulate this, but I think it can be addressed with both truth and grace.” She then addressed O’Donnell’s claims female athletes are all “a little bit gay."

“I think her casting a stereotype on female athletes and what she said — that all female athletes are ‘a little bit gay’ — I would say this directly to her, and I would say, ‘That’s an unfair stereotype, and it seems selfish in a way and I think that it’s untrue.’”

She continued later on The View, “I think what she said was reckless, untrue, and not only insulting, disturbing when it comes to how she felt about somebody in the workplace.” She explained that “if you replace what Rosie said” with a man saying the same thing, then “we would be in a situation where you would see the objectification of a woman in the workplace.”

Elisabeth Hasselbeck calls Rosie O’Donnell's comments saying she had a crush on her "reckless, untrue, and not only insulting, [but] disturbing when it comes to how she felt about somebody in the workplace.” "I feel like I have the grace of forgiveness ... I forgive Rosie." pic.twitter.com/vRSywyLiuv — The View (@TheView) March 26, 2019

Despite the conflict, Hasselbeck forgives her former co-host and wants the best for her.

Such a pleasure and privilege to have the OG of the conservative seat ⁦@TheView⁩ - the lovely and amazing ⁦@ehasselbeck⁩ ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8Kwb3fonF9 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 26, 2019

“Rosie, I think it was disturbing to read those things and it was offensive to me, but I forgive her. I totally forgive you, Rosie. … I really hope that we can be at peace and that we can both hold our beliefs in one hand and hold each other’s hand in the other and still have a relationship that’s at peace,” she said.

“Even more than I want to be at peace with her, I hope she finds that peace because God wants that for her too.”

The View, Weekdays, ABC