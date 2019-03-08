Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She Came 'Very Close to Leaving the Earth' (VIDEO)

Whoopi Goldberg is opening up about battling a life-threatening illness in a video message that aired on The View on Friday, March 8.

Goldberg has been missing from the show since early February and fans were told she was recovering from pneumonia.

"Yes, it's me. I am here, I am up and moving around — not as fast as I'd like to be, but I am OK, I'm not dead,” she said in the video.

“So here's what happened. I had pneumonia and I was septic. Pneumonia in both lungs, which meant there was fluid, there was all kinds of stuff going on and yes, I came very, very close to leaving the Earth. Good news — I didn't."

.@WhoopiGoldberg shares an update on her health as she recovers from pneumonia. https://t.co/FwdQuL3zr5 pic.twitter.com/jFz4dF2FiS — The View (@TheView) March 8, 2019

The 63-year-old thanked all her fans for sending her love and support during this difficult period.

"Thank you for all of your good wishes, all of the wonderful things that people have been saying, even people who are not like huge fans of mine have actually said nice things about,” she shared.

“We all know that's gonna change when I get back, but for right now, it's brilliant.”

She continued, "Thank you for everything, and ladies, I cannot wait to see ya'll. This has been, uh, interesting and I'll tell you about it when we're all at the table."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc) on Mar 7, 2019 at 6:01pm PST

Many people thought Goldberg was missing from The View in early February because she was preparing to secretly host The Oscars, which aired on Sunday, February 24, but that clearly wasn’t the case.



