DVR Cut Off? How to Watch 'Walking Dead's Full 'The Calm Before' Episode

Season 9 of The Walking Dead is winding down as the penultimate episode aired Sunday, March 24, and left fans in shock — and some a little disgruntled.

But it wasn't just because of the episode's ending. Some fans missed out on the extended episode's final moments because their DVRs cut off. That's right, during the episode's most pivotal moments some viewers were left in the dark.

And it isn't the first time fans have been left upset after an episode this season — in the previous week's airing, fans with DirectTV were bombarded with commercials throughout their viewing in spots they didn't belong. In both cases, fans took to Twitter to air their annoyance.

So, without spoiling any of the plot, we're showing you a few ways to watch if you were one of the unlucky fans to miss the final minutes of the episode "The Calm Before."

AMC's Website or App

For anyone trying to catch up on episodes — whether it's this week's installment or previous ones — it's always good to start with the network. Whether you're on a laptop/desktop or prefer to view through a mobile device, this option will have you sign in through your TV provider to view their library of episodes. And, in some cases, this option can be ad-free, so what's not to like?

On Demand

Similar to the AMC route, On Demand can be accessed through your TV provider as soon the episode in question is available. Fans looking to catch "The Calm Before"s final scenes should be able to view it On Demand right now.

Live TV/DVR

AMC has a few more scheduled airtimes for "The Calm Before" but, considering the late/early hour for some of them, DVR could be a possible option. This time, however, you may want to set a recording for the programs playing before and after the scheduled episode, just in case.

As of now, the network has four separate times in which "The Calm Before" will play before the Season 9 finale:

Wednesday, March 27, 1:04 am

Friday, March 29, 4:22 am

Saturday, March 30, 12:00 am

Sunday, March 31, 7:35 pm

Rental

A surefire way to watch the show without commercials and enjoy an uninterrupted viewing would be to rent the episode through Amazon Prime Video for $2.99.

YouTube

The full section of "The Calm Before" that some fans missed isn't on the video site, but AMC has uploaded one of the more spoiler-filled moments from the ending for fans who simply can't wait. You can watch the 2-minute sequence here if you dare.

No matter what, it's these helpful hints will hopefully get the fans caught up before the March 31 finale.

