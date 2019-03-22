'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Could Samar's Brain Injury Force Her to Leave the Team? (VIDEO)

When we last saw the not really Red Reddington (James Spader) on The Blacklist, he was strapped on a prison gurney, sentenced to death for his “many sins.”

This week, FBI task force leader Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix) risks his career and maybe more, when he appeals to the White House — i.e. Red’s enemies — for a stay of execution.

And he must have won a little time, since agent Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) leaves her seat outside the execution chamber and joins her colleagues to once again desperately search for the so-called Corsican (Christopher Lambert), a Blacklister involved with an international conspiracy. If Liz and the team prevent a major catastrophe based on info from Reddington, we figure that could save the guy — especially, since NBC renewed the show for another season.

However, an exclusive clip from the March 25 episode hints that the unit (and the series) could lose another Blacklist character. It seems that Samar Navabi’s (Mozhan Marnò) brain injury — from near-drowning — is getting worse and the fact that her recent incident notes are misspelled and sometimes garbled has been noticed by her fiancé Aram Mojtabai (Amir Arison). He’s not sure that Samar's fit for the field; the tough-as-nails on-loan Mossad agent insists she is.

Look for a test of her abilities in this episode to discover whether she can stay with the team or if she must leave on disability. It seems it’s crunch time for Samar!

