Courteney Cox Returns to Monica Geller's 'Friends' Apartment (VIDEO)

It’s been almost 15 years since Friends ended, but Courteney Cox is still making visits to her old New York City apartment.

The actress shared an Instagram video on Wednesday of herself outside of the New York City apartment building that was used as the exterior of Monica Geller’s home.

“Goodnight guys, I’m going home,” she said in the video, even adding in the sitcom’s music.

She captioned the video, “The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000."

Though the show was shot in Los Angeles, the apartment building used as an establishing shot is located in New York City’s West Village.

This isn’t the first time Cox has shared a Friends-inspired post on Instagram. In fact, her first post ever, earlier this year, was with Lisa Kudrow and Ellen DeGeneres on a Friends replica set.

"Hello Instagram! I’m here with a little help from my friends,” she captioned that initial photo.

Though fans want a Friends revival, co-creator Marta Kauffman recently told Rolling Stone why that won’t happen.

"There are several reasons. One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It's not that time anymore,” she shared.

“All we'd be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone. Two, I don't know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. [A reunion] could only disappoint. 'The One Where Everyone's Disappointed.'"