'Buffy the Vampire Slayer': See (Most of) the Cast Reunite at Wizard World (PHOTOS)
Sunnydale High's finest got together over the weekend in Portland, Oregon, for the Wizard World Convention. Buffy the Vampire Slayer's cast — at least most of them — attended the event for a special panel on the show.
While titular star Sarah Michelle Gellar wasn't in attendance, Alyson Hannigan, who played Buffy's bestie Willow was front and center alongside TV girlfriend Amber Benson, James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, and Nicholas Brendon. Also joining that initial lineup were stars Julie Benz, Iyari Limon, Amy Acker, James Leary, Clare Kramer and Alexis Denisof.
Of course, with a reunion of this magnitude the cameras were out in full force, and not just for the fans. The actors and actresses posted photos aplenty on their social media accounts for fanatics to devour.
One of the main photos that was shared by multiple stars included this group shot, which Carpenter captioned so cleverly with, "Demons and vampires and scoobies oh my!"
The scene certainly stirred up some feelings, and for creator Joss Whedon, it was clear he feared that he missed out on the moment. The writer, producer and director shared a photo collage on Twitter with one image including the cast at Wizard World and the other of Mindy Kaling's book Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?, "me RN," he captioned the image.
me RN #WizardWorldPortland pic.twitter.com/CIr3fBiNgB
— Joss Whedon (@joss) February 23, 2019
Don't miss the sweet moments the stars shared, scroll down for every fan-worthy gem.
Willow and Xander together again @wizardworld #wizardworldportland #buffythevampireslayer
Thanks to everyone who came out today for the #buffy panel @wizardworld
