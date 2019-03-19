What's Coming and Going From Netflix in April 2019

April is shaping up to be a good month for Netflix subscribers, with many returning shows, original film premieres and additions of network shows.

At the beginning of the month on April 5, Sabrina Spellman returns for more spooky moments in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2, while The CW's Legacies makes its Netflix debut with Season 1. Catch the final season of New Girl beginning April 10 when the former Fox hit adds its last chapter to the streamer.

Also coming to the service are quite a few films including a new installment featuring star Noah Centineo alongside Laura Marano in The Perfect Date premiering April 12. All of this and more await subscribers this coming month, don't miss out and make sure to check the entire schedule below.

Available This Month On Netflix:

April 1

Ultraman — NETFLIX ANIME

Across The Line

All the President's Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Valkyrie

April 2

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 3

Suzzanna: Buried Alive — NETFLIX FILM

April 5

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In The Shadows

Legacies: Season 1

Our Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Persona: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tijuana — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unicorn Store — NETFLIX FILM

April 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 10

New Girl: Season 7

You vs. Wild — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 11

Black Summer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 12

A Land Imagined — NETFLIX FILM

Band Aid

Huge in France — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mighty Little Bheem — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Perfect Date — NETFLIX FILM

The Silence — NETFLIX FILM

Special — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island — NETFLIX FILM

April 15

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1

No Good Nick — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The New Romantic

April 16

Super Monsters Furever Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 18

My First First Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 19

A Fortunate Man — NETFLIX FILM

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage — NETFLIX ORIGNIAL

Cuckoo: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher — NETFLIX FILM

Rilakkuma and Kaoru — NETFLIX ANIME

Samantha!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Someone Great — NETFLIX FILM

April 20

Grass is Greener — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 22

Pinky Malinky: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Selection Day - New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 24

Bonding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 25

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth

April 26

The Protector: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Street Food — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Sapphires

Yankee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 27

American Honey

April 28

Señora Acero: Season 5

April 29

Burning

The Imitation Game

April 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Baki: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Ingress: The Animation — NETFLIX ANIME

Leaving This Month:

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don't Be a Menace to South Centrail While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

Raw

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3

Silver Linings Playbook