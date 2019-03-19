What's Coming and Going From Netflix in April 2019
April is shaping up to be a good month for Netflix subscribers, with many returning shows, original film premieres and additions of network shows.
At the beginning of the month on April 5, Sabrina Spellman returns for more spooky moments in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2, while The CW's Legacies makes its Netflix debut with Season 1. Catch the final season of New Girl beginning April 10 when the former Fox hit adds its last chapter to the streamer.
Also coming to the service are quite a few films including a new installment featuring star Noah Centineo alongside Laura Marano in The Perfect Date premiering April 12. All of this and more await subscribers this coming month, don't miss out and make sure to check the entire schedule below.
Available This Month On Netflix:
April 1
Ultraman — NETFLIX ANIME
Across The Line
All the President's Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Evolution
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
Lakeview Terrace
Monster House
Obsessed
Penelope
Pineapple Express
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
P.S. I Love You
Snatch
Spy Kids
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
The Bone Collector
The Fifth Element
The Golden Compass
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Valkyrie
April 2
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 3
Suzzanna: Buried Alive — NETFLIX FILM
April 5
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In The Shadows
Legacies: Season 1
Our Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Persona: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 8 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tijuana — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unicorn Store — NETFLIX FILM
April 9
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 10
New Girl: Season 7
You vs. Wild — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 11
Black Summer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 12
A Land Imagined — NETFLIX FILM
Band Aid
Huge in France — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mighty Little Bheem — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Perfect Date — NETFLIX FILM
The Silence — NETFLIX FILM
Special — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island — NETFLIX FILM
April 15
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1
No Good Nick — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The New Romantic
April 16
Super Monsters Furever Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 18
My First First Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 19
A Fortunate Man — NETFLIX FILM
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage — NETFLIX ORIGNIAL
Cuckoo: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I, Daniel Blake
Music Teacher — NETFLIX FILM
Rilakkuma and Kaoru — NETFLIX ANIME
Samantha!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Someone Great — NETFLIX FILM
April 20
Grass is Greener — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 22
Pinky Malinky: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Selection Day - New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 23
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 24
Bonding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 25
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
The Ugly Truth
April 26
The Protector: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Street Food — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Sapphires
Yankee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 27
American Honey
April 28
Señora Acero: Season 5
April 29
Burning
The Imitation Game
April 30
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Baki: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Ingress: The Animation — NETFLIX ANIME
Leaving This Month:
American Pie
Billy Madison
Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3
Casino Royale
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Don't Be a Menace to South Centrail While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Goldfinger
Happy Feet
Happy Gilmore
Heat
I Love You, Man
L.A. Confidential
Live and Let Die
Luther: Series 1-4
Octopussy
Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
Seven
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
Wallander: Series 1-4
You Only Live Twice
Raw
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions
Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3
Silver Linings Playbook