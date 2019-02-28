'The Baby-Sitters Club' Is Headed to Netflix as a TV Series

Brace yourselves, The Baby-Sitters Club fans — a television show based on the book series is coming to Netflix!

Beloved characters Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacy McGill, and Dawn Schafer will be brought to life on the small screen very soon.

Get ready to be reunited with The Baby-Sitters Club — a.k.a Kristy, Mary-Anne, Claudia, Stacey, and Dawn! #Glow & #Supergirl alum Rachel Shukert will serve as showrunner on our new 10-episode, live-action series w/ @LuciaAniello (#BroadCity #RoughNight) directing pic.twitter.com/enazf3O7PG — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 28, 2019

The 10-episode series will focus on the friendships between the five women in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Ann M. Martin, the beloved author of the books, released a statement on the Netflix adaptation.

“I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers — now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers — who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends,” she said.

“So I’m very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere.”

It’s unclear when the show will air on Netflix, but this news is sure to excite fans of the book.

“The themes of The Baby-Sitters Club still resonate 30 years after the original book series was released and there has never been a more opportune time to tell an aspirational story about empowering young female entrepreneurs,” Vice President of Kids & Family at Netflix, Melissa Cobb said.

“Together with Ann M. Martin and the team at Walden Media, our ambition is to contemporize the storylines and adventures of this iconic group of girlfriends to reflect modern-day issues.”

