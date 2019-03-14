Whoopi Goldberg Makes Surprise 'The View' Return After Health Scare (VIDEO)

Whoopi Goldberg is back! The daytime host surprised her The View co-hosts on the show Thursday, March 14 after battling a serious case of pneumonia.

Joy Behar was in the middle of wishing Goldberg well when the Oscar winner came on stage to a standing ovation.

All the women surrounded Goldberg and gave her big hugs as they seemed shocked by her return.

“Seriously, you can never leave me again! Ever!” Meghan McCain told Goldberg once she sat down.

"The only way it's going to get better is if I begin, so this is my beginning."

“The only way it’s going to get better is if I begin, so this is my beginning. I really kinda missed y'all!" she told the ladies and the audience.

Though she’s still recovering, she is looking forward to jumping back into work.

“I still have a cough and that's the last thing to go apparently,” she revealed.

The actress also explained she was very close to death due to her pneumonia.

"There's death and here's me. That's how it was,” she explained.

A post shared by The View (@theviewabc) on Mar 1, 2019

“This was like, really bad. ... The scariest moment was my doctor saying to me, ‘You do realize how close to death you were?’ That was like, 'Uh, no.' I actually hadn’t thought of it. You need to think of it."

She continued, “You must really take care of yourself because there’s little tiny stuff out there that will kill you that you never think of.”

