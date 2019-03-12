Clayne Crawford Sets His First Post-'Lethal Weapon' TV Gig

For the many fans of Lethal Weapon who lamented Clayne Crawford's departure, you'll want to make sure you have a Hulu subscription to see his return to the small screen.

The actor, who played Riggs on the Fox cop dramedy, is slated to make his TV return in Hulu's Into the Dark, according to TV Line. The 12-part horror anthology series debuts one episode a month and storylines focus on a holiday from the particular month it's released (i.e. February's episode featured Valentine's Day).

Crawford will reportedly appear in June's Father's Day-themed installment. No word on the character or the episode's storyline, but Crawford's involvement was confirmed to the outlet by a Hulu rep.

It will be the actor's first role since being written off Lethal Weapon for Season 3 and being replaced by Seann William Scott. The actor was killed off of the show following reports of alleged bad behavior on set, including verbal abuse and outbursts.

Crawford's other TV roles include Rectify, 24, NCIS: New Orleans, The Glades and Jericho.

Into the Dark, Streaming now, Hulu