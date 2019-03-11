'Bachelor' Alum Ben Higgins Thinks Colton Shouldn't Propose to Tayshia or Hannah G.

Ben Higgins knows what it’s like to be the star of The Bachelor, but it’s safe to say he was never in Colton Underwood’s position. Not only did Colton’s frontrunner Cassie Randolph leave him last week, he still has two other women left in the competition.

Though it’s very possible the 27-year-old decides he wants to be with Hannah G. or Tayshia Adams, Ben is very certain it’s not what Colton ultimately wants.

"He only wanted Cassie," he told Entertainment Tonight.

"I don't know, at this point, how he looks around himself and goes, 'Yeah, the other two women still have a chance.'"

He continued, "I don't think it would be fair to them, especially after we watched what just happened.. [for Colton to end the show] with an engagement.”

Despite the fact former Bachelorette star Desiree Hartsock ended up getting engaged after her frontrunner, Brooks, decided to leave, Ben believes she’s the exception.

"Without that example, it would be really hard for me to look at any of these relationships working. ...[But] in Colton's scenario, it feels a little more isolated," he explained.

"That's the part I don't get, is how you get on one knee, when you're still so much into one person, up until a few days left."

And, not only does Ben believe Colton shouldn’t be proposing to anyone, he also doesn’t understand why Cassie wasn’t more straightforward during their breakup.

"It felt like she was dancing around the subject, going, 'This is too fast. This isn't right for me. I just don't know.' She knew,” he shared.

"What Colton did, was he just fought for her, and I think that's fair. He loves this woman. I don't think she gave him the right explanation. She should have just left and said, 'This isn't going to work.’”

