CBS Renews 'Young Sheldon' for Two More Seasons

Talk about a vote of confidence!

Sophomore comedy Young Sheldon, the prequel to smash sitcom The Big Bang Theory, has been renewed for two additional seasons beginning with the 2019-20 broadcast season.

The series, which explores the pre-teen life of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitrage) living with his middle-class family in East Texas in the late 1980s, has been a ratings hit ever since it premiered in the fall of 2017. Paired with TBBT, it's benefited from the lead-in as the No. 2 most-watched comedy, with an average of 14.5 million viewers each week.

But the show also stands on its own for its own blend of humor and storytelling. Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon in TBBT, is an executive producer for the show and narrates the episodes as the grown-up Sheldon.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said of the show's two-year renewal, “Thanks to Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s outstanding creative leadership, Young Sheldon has been a powerful performer for the Network with an audience that towers over most of the television landscape.”

Senior executive vice president of programming, Thom Sherman, added, “The Coopers are portrayed by an amazing cast, and we are looking forward to having the gifted writing staff mine even more of Sheldon’s hilarious backstory and the warm family dynamic that has made this comedy a favorite with audiences for the past two seasons.”

Young Sheldon, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS