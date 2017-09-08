Never Change! Our Dream Yearbook of TV’s Top-Of-The-Class High-School Characters
1 of
The fall season brings so many changes. New TV shows. Sweater weather. Pumpkin spice…everything. And the blessed sounds of high-schoolers heading back to class.
High school is a magical time, and television has always given us characters we wish had been in our homeroom. Some because they rocked, and others, well, because we all need someone to feel superior to.
See Also
Fall Preview Flashback: See All 65 TV Guide Magazine Fall Preview Covers
TV Guide Magazine has helped America set its schedule since the 1953 Fall Preview issue.
So in honor of all the shows that have given us a reasons to want to be teens again, here’s our roster of some of TV’s best, brightest and most messed-up class standouts. Check them out in the gallery above!