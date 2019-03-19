'American Housewife's Katy Mixon Teases the Big 'American Idol' Crossover (VIDEO)

"I'm such a fan of pouring yourself into your passion," says American Housewife's Katy Mixon, who can truly appreciate tonight's storyline about "not letting anyone hinder your dreams." Rebellious and vocally talented Taylor Otto (Meg Donnelly) announces plans to trade college for a career behind the mic — but her judgy parents, Katie and Greg (Mixon and Diedrich Bader), are decidedly not on board.

So the teen seeks a more positive reception in her dreams, turning to American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — who guest star on the comedy along with host Ryan Seacrest — for validation. As Taylor slumbers, she imagines auditioning for the competition with Miley Cyrus's inspirational "The Climb." "Meg is giving you amazingness with her singing," Mixon promises. (In fact, the actress has two singles on iTunes.)

Squeezing in filming on the busy Idol stages took the split-second timing of an action movie. "We were waiting until they had a break, then we shot it very quickly and got out," says Mixon, who reveled in her own imperious stint in the judge's chair.

Accomplishing your goals also comes up in Katie's latest event-planning gig for the rich and flawless ladies who are her neighbors in Westport, Connecticut. While arranging a businesswomen's gathering, Katie, inspired by her daughter's determination, tries to help the delusional high-society housewives — none of whom actually work. "She thinks they're ridiculous," says Mixon, a self-proclaimed "encourager" in real life. "She literally says, 'Guys, if you're gonna do something, go for it; don't just talk about it!'"

One thing Mixon and the cast can't stop talking about is May's season finale. "It's an entire musical," reveals the actress. With songs by Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Justin Paul and Tangled's Glenn Slater, plus "huge choreography" from Ashley Wallen (The Greatest Showman), Mixon says, "it's going to take the audience on a ride for 22 minutes."

American Housewife, "American Idol," Tuesday, March 19, 8/7c, ABC