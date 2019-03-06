'Good Omens': David Tennant & Michael Sheen Are Unlikely Pals Under Pressure in New Trailer (VIDEO)

After months of teasers Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's Good Omens has a full trailer ahead of its Amazon Prime Video release.

The end times are upon leads David Tennant (Doctor Who) and Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex) who play unlikely pals — Tennant is "loose-living" demon named Crowley and Sheen portrays stuffy Angel Aziraphale. Over the centuries they've come to love Earth, so when they learn about an impending Armageddon, they'll form an alliance to stop said end times.

How will they begin to accomplish such a feat? By locating the 11-year-old boy who's unaware he's the Antichrist. So gear up for the adventure of a lifetime as Crowley and Aziraphale embark on a quest to save the world before it's too late.

All of this and more are on display in the newly released trailer for the show premiering Friday, May 31 on Amazon Prime Video. Also included in the trailer? Appearances from other famous faces in the cast such as Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson, Jack Whitehall, Mireille Enos, Adria Arjona, and Anna Maxwell Martin.

Set to the tune of David Bowie's "Under Pressure," the trailer serves as an exciting taste of things to come that will have you wishing for these particular end times.

Good Omens, Series Premiere, Friday, May 31, Amazon Prime Video