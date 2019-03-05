WWE Legend King Kong Bundy Passes Away at 61

The pro wrestling world mourns the loss of one of the most larger-than-life figures of WWE in King Kong Bundy. The legendary performer, real name Christopher Pallies, passed away at age 61. The news was first confirmed by friend and long-time promoter David Herro.

Bundy competed for a number of territories before earning his greatest notoriety during the 1980s in the then WWF. To further push dominance, he would demand referees count to five instead of the normal three. With devious managers like Bobby Heenan and Jimmy Hart by his side, the more than 400-pound imposing figure was a big draw against the top babyfaces on the roster.

He was a memorable part of the first WrestleMania, where he beat S.D. "Special Delivery" Jones in record time. The next year Bundy headlined WrestleMania II in a losing effort against champion Hulk Hogan inside a steel cage. The superstar proved no matter the stature of opponent or situation, he could entertain at WrestleMania III. Bundy stood alongside Little Tokyo and Lord Littlebrook to face Haiti Kid, Little Beaver and Hillbilly Jim.

Later in his career, King got one more run in WWE highlighted by a coveted match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania XI.

Outside the ring, Bundy had a memorable two-episode guest spot as Peggy Bundy's brother Uncle Irwin and himself on Married...with Children. The Fox show's creators were big fans of his as you can tell by the family's iconic last name.

His resumé also included commercials and appearing in the Weird Science TV show. Fans and colleagues around the world have begun sharing their condolences.

Hate to hear about the passing of King Kong Bundy. He was so cool to me when I walked in that @WWE dressing room as an absolute nobody in 1986. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 5, 2019

Wow. King Kong Bundy was soooo good and ahead of his time. He was a machine and he never ran out of gas. @WWEBigE stole his 5 count in NXT too. #RIP — All Might Big Rus (@RusevBUL) March 5, 2019

RIP my friend. Thanks for your humor and kindness. #KingKongBundy pic.twitter.com/MdzLtvyy6S — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 5, 2019

Unfortunately, Bundy never made it into the WWE Hall of Fame before his death. The beloved personality's last tweet was promoting an upcoming appearance at WrestleCon, which has taken place over the years around WrestleMania weekend.