'American Idol' Season 17 Premiere: 9 Must-See Auditions (VIDEOS)

American Idol is back and the auditions kicked off with a bang as many aspiring contestants wowed the panel of judges.

Of course, not everyone could bring Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan to their feet but that still doesn't mean the first night didn't boast some seriously powerful voices. From pop to country and everything in between, America brought most of its A-game to Idol's second season on ABC (and 17th overall).

To commemorate the premiere, we're taking a look at some of the best auditions of the evening below. And don't miss the second round during Monday's 8/7c broadcast on ABC for more memorable moments.

Myra Tran sings "One Night Only"

Kai The Singer performs "Thinking Out Loud"

Johanna Jones sings "I'm Not The Only One"

Nick Townsend performs "Let It Go"

Margie Mays sings "Shot"

Walker Burroughs performs "Hello"

Tiffanne LeMay sings "Best Part"

Tyler Mitchell performs "Whenever You Come Around"

Laci Kaye sings "Mama Tried"

