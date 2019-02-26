Kids' Choice Awards 2019: Nickelodeon Announces Host & Nominations
Get ready for the year's most slime-tastic night on television, because Nickelodeon's revealed its air date for this year's Kids' Choice Awards. The 2019 ceremony is officially set to take place Saturday, March 23, at 8/7c on the network.
DJ Khaled is honored with the show's coveted hosting duties, which will be on full display for viewers live from the Galen Center in Los Angeles. The announcement was made via a livestream by Double Dare host Liza Koshy on the Nickelodeon YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts.
7 More '90s Shows Nickelodeon Should Reboot (PHOTOS)
Nick is bringing back 'All That' and 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' but we can think of several other classics we’re yearning to see again.
Bringing his signature style, DJ Khaled will share music and his fan-favorite catchphrases throughout the evening along with the latest looks at hot movies, music, gaming and up-and-coming talent. Along with celebrating the new, the evening will be a celebration of the past year's pop-culture picks.
The night's festivities will be presented on all of Nickelodeon's platforms and channels, allowing every kid the opportunity to join in.
Among the leading nominations are films like Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther, musical artist Cardi B, and animated film Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. There are plenty of first-time nominees, as well, including Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, James Corden, Noah Centineo, Bebe Rexha, Tyra Banks and Riverdale.
There are five new categories this year: Favorite TV Host, Favorite TV Judges, Favorite Superhero, Favorite Gamer and the special How Do You Want to Help? category that lets kids decide how they want to help the world.
Kel Mitchell Talks Competing Against Kenan Thompson in Nickelodeon's 'Double Dare' (VIDEO)
The 'All That' and 'Kenan & Kel' star is getting messy with his former co-star.
Voting for the categories begins today and can be done on the Kids' Choice Awards official website, KCA2019.com as well as on the Screens Up app. Votes aren't limited to the United States, either; kids around the world can vote on the Nick Play app in regions where it is available, as well as on Twitter and Instagram.
Need a rundown of who is nominated? We have the nomination lineup below. Find out who is nominated in the film, television, and music categories as well as others.
TELEVISION:
Favorite Funny TV Show
The Big Bang Theory
BUNK'D
Fuller House
Henry Danger
Modern Family
Raven's Home
Favorite TV Drama
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Flash
Riverdale
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Favorite Reality Show
America's Got Talent
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing with the Stars: Juniors
Double Dare
The Voice
Favorite TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games)
Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)
Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)
Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)
Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
Tyra Banks (America's Got Talent)
Favorite TV Judges
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America's Got Talent)
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)
Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (Dancing with the Stars)
Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)
Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)
Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)
Favorite Cartoon
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
The Loud House
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
'All That' Reunion: See Kenan, Kel, and More Stars of the '90s Hit on 'Wild 'N Out'
The stars of the Nick show made our '90s nostalgia dreams come true.
Favorite Male TV Star
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK'D)
Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Favorite Female TV Star
Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)
FILM:
Favorite Movie
Aquaman
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
The Kissing Booth
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Favorite Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I've Loved Before)
Favorite Movie Actress
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)
Joey King (Shelly "Elle" Evans, The Kissing Booth)
Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther)
Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean's 8)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
Everything Old Is New Again: A Guide to the Growing List of TV Reboots and Revivals
Plus, 'Northern Exposure,' 'Celebrity Deathmatch,' and many more familiar titles returning.
Favorite Superhero
Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Emilia Clarke (Qi'ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)
Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favorite Animated Movie
The Grinch
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Incredibles 2
Peter Rabbit
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)
Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)
James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)
Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
What It’s Like to Be Slimed: Kids' Choice Awards EP on the Famous Green Goop
Behind-the-scenes details and insider scoop on Nickelodeon's iconic green goop.
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)
Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)
Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)
MUSIC:
Favorite Music Group
The Chainsmokers
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots
Favorite Male Artist
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favorite Song
Delicate (Taylor Swift)
In My Blood (Shawn Mendes)
In My Feelings (Drake)
Natural (Imagine Dragons)
thank u, next (Ariana Grande)
Youngblood (5 Seconds of Summer)
Favorite Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dan + Shay
Juice WRLD
Kane Brown
Post Malone
Favorite Collaboration
Girls Like You (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)
Happier (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)
I Like It (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)
Meant to Be (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)
No Brainer (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo)
SICKO MODE (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)
Favorite Social Music Star
Baby Ariel
Chloe x Halle
Jack & Jack
JoJo Siwa
Max & Harvey
Why Don’t We
Favorite Global Music Star
Africa: Davido
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
Europe: David Guetta
North America: Taylor Swift
Latin America: J Balvin
United Kingdom: HRVY
OTHER CATEGORIES:
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2019
LEGO® The Incredibles
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
Super Mario Party™
Is Kenan Thompson Leaving 'SNL' for His NBC Show?
The actor is working on a pilot with Lorne Michaels.
Favorite Social Star
David Dobrik
Emma Chamberlain
Guava Juice
Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
Ryan ToysReview
Favorite Gamer
DanTDM
Jacksepticeye
Markiplier
Ninja
PopularMMOs
SSSniperWolf
How Do You Want to Help?
Help People in Need (homes, food, care and more)
Help Schools (supplies, after-school activities, arts, gym, STEM and more)
Help the Environment (disaster relief, clean water, recycling and more)
Help Animals (pet rescue, wildlife preservation, service animals and more)
Help Prevent Bullying (positivity, emotional support, respect and more)