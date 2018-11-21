Kel Mitchell Talks Competing Against Kenan Thompson in Nickelodeon's 'Double Dare' (VIDEO)

Who loves getting slimed? Kel Mitchell does — otherwise, he probably wouldn't be going up against former All That castmate Kenan Thompson in a special, one-hour episode of Nickelodeon's recently-rebooted game show, Double Dare, airing November 21. Could it possibly get more '90s than that?

The hilarious duo (who are both fathers now!) were known for their ridiculous sketches on comedy series All That, their own spinoff Kenan & Kel, and of course Good Burger, the sketch-turned-film that cemented the line Mitchell hears the most to this day: "Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?"

Mitchell sat down with TV Insider to chat about the upcoming special, his other Nick show Game Shakers, and his longtime friendship with Thompson, who received his first Emmy nod this year for his work on Saturday Night Live.

"We were like two big kids," Mitchell previews of his time on Dare's obstacle course with Thompson. "They had to kick us off."

Check out the full interview below.

Double Dare, Wednesday, November 21, 8/7c, Nickelodeon