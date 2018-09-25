Is Kenan Thompson Leaving 'SNL' for His NBC Show?

Only one person can brag about being longest-running regular Saturday Night Live cast member since the show's 1975 debut: Kenan Thompson.

Sadly, it looks like his streak could very well come to an end if his latest project with SNL's Lorne Michaels and Superstore's Jackie Clarke is picked up to series. The NBC comedy, titled Saving Larry, would see Thompson take in the title role as a father who must care for his kids after the death of his wife, The Hollywood Reporter revealed.

Thompson got his start on Nickelodeon in the '90s with roles in the kids sketch comedy series All That and its spinoff Kenan & Kel. Those gigs allowed the actor to land a spot on one of TV's most beloved institutions and the rest was history.

But the 40-year-old won't be exiting SNL immediately — a decision on his new show's pilot won't be made until spring.

Plenty of former SNL stars found their own place on primetime, including Tina Fey on 30 Rock, Amy Poehler on Parks and Recreation, and Andy Samberg on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. So it makes sense this would be Thompson's next step.

The idea of having to say goodbye is never easy, but if NBC does pick up the series, his fans will just have a new show to watch. And he can always return to host!

Saturday Night Live, Season 44 Premiere, Saturday, 11:30/10:30c, NBC