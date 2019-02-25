Everything You Need to Know About the 'Bachelorette'-Kardashians Drama

In spite of The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss’ best efforts, it doesn’t look like Khloe Kardashian will be the next Bachelorette lead.

Rumors swirled late last week that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was in contention to be the next Bachelorette — thanks to Fleiss hinting at it on Twitter. This came just days after the 34-year-old split from longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheated on her for a second time.

“@khloekardashian is very much in contention... Stay tuned! #TheBachelorette,” he tweeted on Wednesday, February 20.

The showrunner then followed it up with another tweet which read, “Any decision regarding @khloekardashian as the new #TheBachelorette will need to be approved by my dear friend @KrisJenner.”

Fleiss doubled down on Friday, February 22, writing, “I have already been in contact with my dear friend @KrisJenner about @khloekardashian as #TheBachelorette. Stay tuned!!!”

Of course, the Kardashian sisters caught wind of the buzz, and Kim Kardashian put them immediately to rest. In fact, she retweeted an article claiming her sister was going to be the next Bachelorette and wrote, “Fake f***ing news big time!!!!”

Kanye West’s wife also shared a text conversation between herself, her sister, and Kris Jenner that confirmed the rumors are not true.

However, Fleiss did not stop stoking the flames on Twitter, which seriously irritated Khloe.

“I’m not f***ing clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!” she tweeted on Saturday, February 23.

Fleiss then tweeted, “I sincerely offered our assistance. If a certain someone thinks he/she doesn’t need our help to find true love, so be it!!! #TheBachelorette.”