'Good Girls' Season 2 Trailer Teases Beth-Rio Relations & Even More Criminal Activity (VIDEO)

The girls are back and badder than ever in Season 2 of NBC's crime dramedy Good Girls.

In the new season, Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta), and Annie (Mae Whitman) have graduated from grocery-store robberies to drug-trafficking, gang romance and... murder?!

TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the new season with the official trailer that includes more criminal shenanigans for these fan-favorite suburban women.

The last time we saw this trio, Beth was being forced by Rio (Manny Montana) to make a decision — shoot her husband Dean (Matthew Lillard) as a means of initiation or be killed herself. Now, it appears that all possible tensions have dissolved and turned into a full-on affair as the pair get rather close in the nearly two-minute trailer.

"What has gotten into you," Ruby asks Beth at the beginning of the teaser.

"Gang friend," Annie answers for her older sister.

And they're still under Rio's employ as he orders them to gather funds by means of — you guessed it — robbery. Plus, drugs, bloodstains, money piles and more imply that these ladies are nowhere close to halting their criminal affairs.

But with the feds and Boomer (David Hornsby) on their tail, will they make it out of the mess before fate catches up with them?

Fans will have to tune in Sunday, March 3, when the show returns for Season 2. Until then, catch an exclusive look at the crazy-good trailer below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Good Girls, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, March 3, 10/9c, NBC