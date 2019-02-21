Sam Neill Reveals What 'The Pacific' Means to Him & His Love for 'Rick & Morty' (VIDEO)

We all know Sam Neill as a great, award-winning actor from iconic films like Jurassic Park and The Piano and, more recently, on TV series like Peaky Blinders. But in the six-episode series, The Pacific: In the Wake of Captain James Cook, he reveals another side to himself .

The series is currently airing on Ovation (with episodes also available on Ovation NOW), and it's clear how much the New Zealand-born actor loves the Pacific. In the series, he shares his fascination about the infamous Captain Cook, who explored the Pacific 250 years ago. But you might surprised to know he didn't just do the series to follow in Cook's footsteps.

During the recent winter press tour of the Television Critics Association, the actor stopped by our video suite to talk about the series, how much he's learned about Cook, his own personal journey in exploring the Pacific. Plus, he shares which other series he's watching in his down time (Hint: Rick & Morty fans will enjoy his answer!)

