‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Dan Harmon Apologizes for Controversial Video, Quits Twitter

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon has come under fire after a controversial video he made in 2009 resurfaced this past week.

The creative behind one of Adult Swim’s most popular series is apologizing for what he calls a failed “pilot,” and has since quit Twitter due to the controversy.

In this video, Harmon — who is also the creator of former series Community — attempts to parody Dexter, in which he travels back in time to sexually assault serial killers when they’re children in an attempt to thwart future crimes. In the video he is seen “simulating rape” on baby dolls, according to Variety.

Harmon has since released a statement about the video, apologizing for its content and the offense it has caused.

“In 2009, I made a ‘pilot’ which strove to parody the series Dexter and only succeeded in offending,” Harmon said in a statement, according to Variety. “I quickly realized the content was way too distasteful and took the video down immediately. Nobody should ever have to see what you saw and for that, I sincerely apologize.”

On Monday, after the video surfaced, Harmon proceeded to delete his Twitter account. This controversy comes just days after Disney’s recent firing of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn for offensive content from years past. But Adult Swim has chosen to stand by Harmon in this case.

The network released its own statement which admonishes Harmon for his actions but does maintain the two parties will continue their current working relationship.

“At Adult Swim, we seek out and encourage creative freedom and look to push the envelope in many ways, particularly around comedy,” they said in a statement released by Variety.

“The offensive content of Dan’s 2009 video that recently surfaced demonstrates poor judgement and does not reflect the type of content we seek out. Dan recognized his mistake at the time and has apologized. He understands there is no place for this type of content here at Adult Swim.”

In the meantime, Harmon’s Twitter hiatus continues, but it sounds like Rick and Morty fans have no need to worry when it comes to the show’s future — which includes the show’s recent renewal for a whopping 70 more episodes.