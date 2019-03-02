You Can Stream Shows for Free Now — All the Details on Tubi

Adding another streaming service to your TV usually means adding another monthly bill to your credit card statement. But Tubi is betting that an ad-supported approach will lure viewers to the content it's offering at no cost. Here's what you need to know.

What It Is

Tubi is a streaming service that operates like a broadcast network, in that it makes money through commercials, not user fees. The company announced this winter it will spend over $100 million in the coming year to license more shows and movies, so expect its library — which now includes 12,000 titles — to grow.

What It Has

While Tubi doesn't produce originals, its catalog currently includes films such as the Guy Pearce mystery Memento (2001) and the George Clooney drama Up in the Air (2009). There's even a "Not on Netflix" section that has the 2010 remake of True Grit and Billy Bob Thornton's Sling Blade (1996). TV options consist of comedies like ALF, the 1986–90 NBC sitcom, plus the British version of Shameless.

How To Watch

As with other streaming services such as Net­flix and Hulu, you can easily access Tubi through Roku, Amazon Fire TV or a similar streaming stick; on a Samsung smart TV; on the Tubi app; or at its website, tubitv.com.