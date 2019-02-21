'Gotham' Sneak Peek: Wait 'Til You Get a Load of Ace Chemicals! (VIDEO)

For a guy who everyone swears isn't The Joker, Jeremiah (Cameron Monaghan) certainly has borrowed a bit from the Clown Prince of Crime's playbook since he showed up on Gotham. He's even working the villain's garish color palette of choice, which is a mood if we ever saw one.

In the February 21 episode, the increasingly evil Valeska goes even further into "Ha Ha Ha Ha! Why So Serious?" territory when he sets up shop in the legendary Ace Chemicals plant. Which, as fans of the Batman comic-books and Jack Nicholson's big-screen turn know, is the place where The Joker took the toxic tub equivalent of a Silkwood shower.

In this exclusive clip from the episode, Jim (Ben McKenzie) and Lee (Morena Baccarin) uncover the madman's minions within the massive warehouse, as well as their freaky foreman Jervis Tetch (Benedict Samuel).

What they are doing — and droning on about — should give you an idea as to what Jeremiah may be planning, but we can guarantee that things are about to go wildly awry for somebody already mentioned in this post.

Could the writers finally be ready to take the, um, plunge and give us The Joker this Gotham deserves?!

