'Gotham' Teases Jeremiah's Final Act of Insanity in 'Ace Chemicals' Trailer (VIDEO)

Fox is teasing Jeremiah Valeska's (Cameron Monaghan) most twisted plot yet in a newly released "chemical green" band trailer for Gotham's February 21 episode.

Featuring scenes from "Legend of the Dark Knight: Ace Chemicals," get ready for a topsy-turvy Gotham City as Jeremiah implements a sick plan to torture Bruce (David Mazouz) by... recreating his parent's murder. Mr. and Mrs. Wayne return, but what's behind the madness?

Jeremiah's pointed malice is assisted by Jervis Tetch (Benedict Samuel) a.k.a. Mad Hatter as they work to torture Bruce. Will they prove successful in the endeavor? Jeremiah's fixation on Bruce isn't going anywhere, according to the lengthy teaser.

See the madness ensue as Jeremiah runs free and Bruce does all that he can to stop the evildoer. Meanwhile, Gordon (Ben McKenzie) is on a mission to unveil the criminal threat that is endangering Gotham's reunification with the main land.

In the final moments of the over three-minute teaser, Jeremiah and Bruce's aggression turns to physical fighting near some seriously suspect vats of glowing green chemicals...

Gotham, "Legend of the Dark Knight: Ace Chemicals," Thursday, February 21, 8/7c, Fox