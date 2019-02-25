'Better Things': Pamela Adlon on Why 'A Raisin in the Sun' Plays a Part in Season 3 (VIDEO)

The Fox family is back for a third season of FX's Better Things.

Of course, things haven't really gotten any easier for single mom Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) as she raises her three daughters in Los Angeles while juggling everyday challenges, a busy acting career, her mother (Phyllis, played deliciously by Celia Imrie) and the occasional dip in the dating pool. But, as Adlon told us when she stopped by the TV Insider video suite at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Sam may be a more conventional mother than we initially realized.

The actress, who co-created the series and also writes (or co-writes) most episodes as well as directs, also talked about including the iconic play A Raisin in the Sun into one of the Season 3 episodes and why it worked.

We also grabbed time with the three young actresses — Mikey Madison (Max), Hannah Alligood (Frankie), Olivia Edward (Duke) — to find out the challenges in store for their characters in the new season. Plus, they shared one word to describe the third season.

Check out the interviews below:

Better Things, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, February 28, 10/9c, FX