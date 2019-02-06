TV Insider Podcast: 'Deadly Class' Cast Teases the 'Breakfast Club' Episode

Don't you forget about me...

Deadly Class, the new Syfy drama about students at an elite academy of assassins called King's Dominion in the late '80s, takes a page from The Breakfast Club in this week's (February 6) episode. And, in the latest TV Insider Podcast, Senior Writer Damian Holbrook sits down with cast members Benjamin Wadsworth (Marcus) and Maria Gabriela de Faria (Maria) to find out more.

Also, because you can never have enough of Holbrook, he also gives us his latest round of Cheers & Jeers, but be ready to be surprised with one of his cheers as it's TV territory he admits he doesn't spend much time in.

You can listen to the new podcast episode here or download/subscribe for free at iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher and wherever you get your podcasts:

Deadly Class, Wednesdays, 10/9c, Syfy

Free subscription and download to the TV Insider podcast on iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram @tvi_podcast.