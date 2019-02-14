Disney's 'Kim Possible' Movie: Get to Know Rufus, the Naked Mole Rat (PHOTO)

Kim Possible is back as the crime-fighting teen who always saves the day!

But what about her trusty side kicks? She depends on them to help her be her best self! One special sidekick is Rufus, the happy and fun-loving naked mole-rat. He's Ron Stoppable's pet/friend, who pretty much lives in Ron's pocket, which means always a part of Team Possible's major adventures.

Rufus is pretty intelligent for an mole-rat and always lends a helping paw when he can, especially with electronic and mechanical issues. You can get to know Rufus better with the exclusive Rufus Infographic below:



The character is heavily featured in Disney Channel's original live-action movie Kim Possible, which follows Team Possible — Kim (Sadie Stanley), Ron (Sean Giambrone), tech-genius Wade (Issac Ryan Brown), new friend Athena (Ciara Wilson) — as they to stop new super villains while still navigating the ups and downs of high school.

