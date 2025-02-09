Christy Carlson Romano Shot in the Eye While Shooting Clay Pigeons

Even Stevens alum Christy Carlson Romano is on the mend after getting shot on a clay pigeon shooting expedition.

Romano, who recently competed in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3, revealed the scary saga in an Instagram video on Saturday, February 8. She pointed out the multiple injuries to her face and a bruise around her bloodshot eye.

“So I got shot in the eye,” she said in the video. “It was not fun. I am safe. I got shot here. It is still inside. There’s a fragment there [next to Romano’s eye], there’s a fragment here [on her forehead], we cleaned that [area on her hairline] out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christy Carlson Romano (@thechristycarlsonromano)

Romano thanked her first responders and the team at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center in Austin, Texas. “I mean, they’re just the most amazing, superhero-like people to take care of us at our most desperate times,” she said.

And though her eye injury was “really bad” at the time Romano filmed the Instagram video, she said that “everything’s kinda clearing out” and that she “get[s] to say I got shot in the face and lived to tell the tale.”

The Kim Possible voice actor elaborated on the incident in her Instagram caption.

“Yesterday was my husband’s birthday, and I took him to shoot clay pigeons as a present,” she wrote. “There was another party with us, and they unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan Rooney (@thebrendanrooney)

Brendan Rooney, Romano’s husband, “immediately sprung into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital,” she wrote. “I was hit in five places; one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye. Unfortunately, a fragment got lodged behind my eye, and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time. Doctors will continue to monitor me (I can see normally at the moment).”

Romano wrote that she is grateful to be alive and to be with her husband, daughters, family, and friends. “I saw my life flash before my eyes, and I’m telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can,” she wrote. “Life can change in an instant.”

Rooney praised his wife in a comment on her post. “You are the bravest, toughest, most stoic and badass woman I have ever met,” he said. “I am so thankful you are alive. I am so thankful you are the mother to our children. I wouldn’t know what to do without you. I love you more than life itself.”