Nothing Can Stop Kim Possible in Disney's New Live-Action Movie Trailer (VIDEO)

What's the sitch?

Disney's favorite villain-fighting high-school teen returns in the network's upcoming comedic action/adventure, live-action TV movie, Kim Possible, based upon the beloved animated series.

Sadie Stanley stars as the teen hero herself with The Goldberg's Sean Giambrone as her best friend and sidekick, Ron Stoppable. In a new trailer, we see Kim trying to balance high school life at Middleton while also stopping evil from taking over the world.

Team Possible — Kim, Ron, their tech-genius friend Wade (Issac Ryan Brown), and Rufus, the naked mole-rat — also welcome a new member in the movie, Athena (Ciara Wilson), who's a new classmate and Kim Possible super-fan. They all must band together to stop the diabolical Drakken and Shego from wreaking havoc and defeating Kim for good.

Watch the first trailer below:

Kim Possible, TV Movie Premiere, Friday, February 15, 8/7c, Disney Channel and DisneyNOW