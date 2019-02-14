Worth Watching: Netflix's new 'Dating' Show, Meredith's New Squeeze, 'Moms' as Valentines

A selective critical checklist of notable Thursday TV on Valentine's Day:

Dating Around (streaming on Netflix): Just in time for Valentine's Day, Netflix steps up with something TV really needs: another dating show. In this one, every episode sends a single man or woman on five first dates, with all the awkward tension that implies. Who gets a second date? Does anyone? Only Cupid knows for sure.

Grey's Anatomy (8/7c, ABC): We don't really approve of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) standing up Link (Chris Carmack) last week — bad form, Dr. Grey — but now that she's chosen hunky surgical resident Dr. DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) as her new boy toy, let's just wish her a happy Valentine's. Problem is, her plan to loop in Maggie (Kelly McCreary) is disrupted when Grey Sloan is swamped by patients after shots ring out at a Seattle parade.

Mom (9/8c, CBS): Just call Christy (Anna Faris) Miss Lonelyhearts. She's the only one in her support group without plans on Valentine's Day — so who takes pity on her but momma Bonnie (Allison Janney), taking her on a mother-daughter date. Which will either be a sweet moment, or the sort of thing that sends them both off the wagon.

Inside Thursday TV: The stakes are high on Star Trek: Discovery (8:30/7:30c, CBS All Access) as Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew race to save Tilly's (Mary Wiseman) life by surfing dangerous alien waters… You're the Worst star Aya Cash moonlights on NBC's Will & Grace (9:30/8:30c) as Olivia, the estranged stepdaughter of Karen (Megan Mullally). When Will (Eric McCormack) learns Olivia is in his law class, he decides to reconcile the two with a mock trial. What could go wrong… In a smartly funny episode of Comedy Central's The Other Two (10:30/9:30c), young Chase (Case Walker) releases a progressive music video in support of his gay brother Cary (Drew Tarver), and as it trends socially (with inevitable backlash and backlash against the backlash), Cary's own career and celebrity potential go on quite the roller-coaster ride. Brooke (Heléne Yorke) has her own issues, starting a new gig as her kid brother's personal assistant.