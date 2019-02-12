'Lethal Weapon' Sneak Peek: Cole Is Lying to Murtaugh (VIDEO)

Cole (Seann William Scott) isn't one to play by the rules.

In Lethal Weapon's upcoming episode, "Coyote Ugly," the partners are investigating a case involving "a father and daughter crossing the Mexican border, where they end up uncovering a major issue with California Border Patrol," according to Fox.

In an exclusive clip, Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) is called to a crime scene of a murdered college student but realizes Cole is nowhere to be found. So he rings up his partner only for Cole to blatantly lie and say he's "under the weather."

Cut to Cole and he's in the hospital outside a patient's room. So what's he up to? And why isn't he sharing his location with this partner? Check out the sneak peek below:

Lethal Weapon, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox