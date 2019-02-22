'WOW' Makes 'Superheroes' Out of Female Wrestlers, Says Owner Jeanie Buss

Once a sideshow of glam and bruising exploitation, women's wrestling on TV today still offers drop-kicking melees — but also messages of positivity and empowerment.

WOW-Women of Wrestling, a popular addition to AXS TV's "Friday Night Fights" lineup, boasts a colorful roster of warriors, from The Beast and Jungle Grrrl to tonight's tanglers, Holidead and Princess Aussie. Now there's a woman in the front office as well.

WOW-Women Of Wrestling Ready to Make History on AXS TV Selina Majors and Abilene Maverick on what it means for the all-female promotion to go primetime Friday nights.

Best known as the owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jeanie Buss calls WOW a passion project. "It really marries my love of superheroes and characters with my admiration for a generation of female competitor athletes," she says. "It's not mud wrestling. It's not Jell-O wrestling. These women are powerful and fighting their own battles in the ring. They don't need to run to a man to save them."

The success of Netflix's Emmy-nominated comedy GLOW likely boosted interest in WOW, or at least "makes it easier for people to understand what this is," Buss says. But there's a closer connection: GLOW is based on the 1980s phenomenon Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, whose creator David McLane is also behind WOW and still serves as the hyperventilating ring announcer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While some WOW "superheroes" have a pro wrestling background (like third-generation Tessa Blanchard), most got their start in the sports world (running track, for example). And they come in a range of ages and body sizes. "That's really what I want to stand for," Buss says. "Opportunities for women."

WOW—Women of Wrestling, Fridays, 9/8c, AXS TV